Police neutralise 4, arrest 4 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

Police Command Bauchi State has neutralised four persons, arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued 6 victims in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the command recorded unprecedented successes in its different daring operations across the state aimed at dislodging remnants of kidnappers and bandits enclaves.

“Efforts had been intensified in a bid to trail and apprehend the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

” On Dec. 10, 2022, Police operatives in conjunction with locals, ambushed and neutralised two of the armed kidnappers.

“The remaining suspects were subdued by the superior firepower from the operatives and forced to scamper in disarray into the nearest bushes with possible bullet wounds.

“The police operatives neutralised two bandits and recovered fabricated SMG rifles, and three operational motorcycles (Honda Bajaj) during the operation,” he said.

He said the command had intensified patrol in all the forests to get the fleeing suspects arrested.

The Spokesman pointed out that all suspects arrested confessed to have taken part in several kidnapping activities around Alkaleri local government area.

He said investigation was ongoing and efforts had been intensified to arrest their co-conspirators.(NAN)