Police neutralise 11 suspected bandits, rescue 85 victims in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina state, has succeeded in neutralising 11 suspected bandits and rescued 85 kidnapped victims in January, 2025.

By Zubairu Idris

The Police Command in Katsina state, has succeeded in neutralising 11 suspected bandits and rescued 85 kidnapped victims in January, 2025.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen while reviewing the achievements of the command.

He said that the police also recovered 213 suspected rustled animals during the period under review.

According to him, the command apprehended 45 suspects in connection with 52 reported major crimes.

He said that those apprehended included four suspected kidnappers, six culpable homicide suspects, seven suspected armed robbers and three suspected informants to bandits.

Aliyu added that the other 32 suspects were apprehended in connection with other offenses.

The crimes they allegedly committed, according to him, included armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping, and rape, among others.

The PPRO revealed that the items recovered included four rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, three motorcycles, five vandalized street solar lights, two machetes and two sharp knives.

He added that other items include one digger and some quantity of vandalised armored cables.

“Our achievements in the month are a testament to our tireless efforts in ensuring a safer Katsina state.

“I want to commend our officers and men for their hard work and dedication to duty.

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Katsina state government, members of the press for their objective reporting,” he said

He quoted CP Aliyu Abubakar-Musa as saying that “they will continue to work closely with the community and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that crime-fighting efforts are effective and sustainable,”. (NAN)