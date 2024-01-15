…..Police neutralise 1, recover gun, 2 motorcycles in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra says it killed one suspect, recovered a pump action gun and two motorcycles from suspects in Ihiala Local Government Area in the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made the disclosure on Monday in Onitsha.

According to him, the Police Special Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by the Commissioner of Police weeks before Christmas has foiled an armed robbery operation and neutralised one of the hoodlums.

“The crack squad which works with the local vigilante had restored calm in the ancient city, making it possible for Ihiala sons and daughters who trooped in from the diaspora and elsewhere to enjoy the festive season.

“The encounter with the gunmen occurred in the night of Jan. 12, as they attempted to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala in Anambra.

“On sighting the squad, the gunmen who operated on two motorcycles opened fire on the police and the operatives professionally engaged them to avoid hitting the would-be victim of the armed robbery who then zoomed off from the scene,” he said.

Ikenga said that one automatic pump action gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police expressed satisfaction with the tremendous work the police squad had done.

He charged them not to relent in flushing out all criminal elements out of Ihiala and neighbouring communities like Isseke, Lilu, Orsumoghu and Azia.

He promised continuous logistics support to the squad to ensure it fulfils its mandate. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun

