Police nap suspected kidnapper, rescue 2 victims in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

The police command in Nasarawa State, says it has arrested one suspected kidnapper in Jeje Jijipe Village in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lafia.

Nansel said that on Saturday, Dec. 3 a complaint was lodged at Karshi Division that two private security guards were abducted by gunmen.

“The Karshi Division received a report that two private security guards attached to a sachet water company in Jeje Jijipe Village were abducted on Friday, Dec. 2 and taken on unknown destination.

“Acting on the strength of the report, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba mobilised a detachment of police operatives led by CSP Nnamdi Udobor, the Divisional Police Officer to conduct a relentless manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The search paid off with the arrest of one Stephen Jonah ‘M’ 32years from Tafa LGA of Kaduna State,” he added.

The Police spokesperson added that the suspect led the police operatives to their enclave at Hilltop, Jeje Jijipe village where two victims namely: Sadiq Abubakar Jibril and Danladi Aku were rescued unhurt.

Nansel said that the kidnapped victims had been reunited with their families.

He said that a wooden carved gun used in the crime was recovered as an exhibit from the suspect.

He said the CP had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia and would be charge to court after investigation. (NAN)