Police nab woman, 38, over arms, ammunition smuggling

By Monday Ijeh

The Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 38-year-old female suspect over arms and ammunition smuggling from Plateau to different terrorists’ camps in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and other parts of the country.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this during a media briefing in Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested in January at Saminaka, along Jos Expressway by operatives attached to the Police Command in the state.

Adejobi said the suspect was intercepted while conveying the items in a white Toyota Car with Registration number APP 970 XE from plateau to Kaduna State for delivery.

The Police spokesman said items recovered from the suspect were eight locally-made AK-revolver guns, SMG riffles and 400 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.

He said another suspect had also been arrested by the police over transportation of AK-47 rifles and live ammunition from Kaduna State to Taraba.

Adejobi said the suspect had confessed to getting the arms and ammunition from a fabricator, currently at large, and had sold many to different criminals in their various camps.

He said a total of 1,500 AK-47 live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects, adding that efforts are being intensified by the police to get the fabricator arrested.

The police spokesman said a total 30 suspects, involving 14 cases, were arrested over offences of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, receiving stolen goods and forgery.

He said 21 AK-47 riffles, SMG riffles, 2,200 live ammunition of various types, 14 AK-47 magazines, 10 assorted charms, bullet proof vests and a cash of N1.8 million were recovered from the suspects.

Adejobi said other items recovered were 10 fake vehicle number plates, 25 fake vehicles chassis numbers, one HP laptop and a printer, two Toyota Camry vehicles and one Honda Civic car.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

