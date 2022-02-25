Police nab suspected kidnapper, rescue victim in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta on Monday, arrested a 23-year-old suspected kidnapper and rescued a victim from the hoodlum.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspect identified as Onwuka Kelly was nabbed by policemen attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit, Base 5, Warri.

He explained that the police team coincidentally ran into the suspected kidnappers while they were escorting their principal.

Edafe said the policemen trailed the hoodlums to Ekrokpe Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, where they nabbed the suspect.

“On Feb. 21, at about 2025hrs, a distress call was received from an unidentified person from Otu-Jeremi Community in Ughelli South.

“That some hoodlums stormed the community and kidnapped a young man with his Toyota Corolla car.

“The DPO, Otu-Jeremi Division swiftly detailed a patrol team that went after them

“But before their arrival, policemen attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit, Base 5 Warri who were escorting their principal, coincidentally ran into the hoodlums.

“They trailed the hoodlums to Ekrokpe community. The hoodlums upon sighting the police, shot at them and the team retaliated and successfully demobilised the vehicle of the hoodlums.

“In the process, one of the suspects, Kelly was arrested while the victim (name withheld) aged 37 of Egbo-Urhie community of Ughelli South was rescued unhurt,” Edafe said.

He said that one cut-to-size double barreled gun, one cut-to-size single barreled gun and one live cartridge were exhibits recovered from the suspect, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing. (NAN)

