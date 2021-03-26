The police in Lagos on Friday arrested a suspected member of Aye cult group at Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, armed with one barreta pistol.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) gathered that the suspect was apprehended during a stop and search operation by surveillance team of Igbogbo police division.

NAN gathered that the suspect was accosted and stopped on motorcycle while the rider sped off to avoid being searched.

During the search, items found inside his cross bag were one cut to size locally made shortgun with three live cartridges, black beret cap with inscription of AYE and six wraps of weed suspected be Indian hemp.

Also found in the suspect’s bag was a small iron rod, one small bottle of six flower perfume, one sachet of Nufenac tablet, one small Nokia phone, two phone chargers, one brown purse containing charms and one yellow face cap.

Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest, adding that investigation was ongoing.

“We arrested one Emmanuel, We are still investigating.

“The command will always go after the bad boys in the state,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

