Police nab suspected cultist with pistol in Ikorodu

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The police in Lagos on arrested a suspected of Aye cult group at Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, armed with one barreta pistol.

The News Agency of (NAN) gathered the suspect apprehended during a stop and search operation by surveillance team of Igbogbo police division.

NAN gathered the suspect accosted and stopped on motorcycle while the rider sped off avoid being searched.

During the search, items found inside his cross bag were one cut size locally made shortgun with three live cartridges, black beret cap with inscription of AYE and six wraps of weed suspected be Indian hemp.

Also found in the suspect’s bag a small iron rod, one small bottle of six flower perfume, one sachet of Nufenac tablet, one small Nokia phone, phone chargers, one brown purse containing charms and one yellow face cap.

Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest, adding investigation was ongoing.

“We arrested one , We are still investigating.

“The command will always go after the bad boys in the state,” he said.(NAN)

