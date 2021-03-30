The Police Command in Delta said it arrested a 35-year-old man suspected to be a cultist in Warri.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Warri.

Bright said the suspect was arrested on March 28, at his hideout in Panapina by NPA

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘A’ Division, Warri led operatives of the division on a raid, where they apprehended the suspect.

According to him, the suspect confessed to being a member of Hartlust confraternity.

“On Sunday (28/3/2021) at about 2300hrs, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, mobilised Police operatives and raided a black spot at Panapina by NPA, Warri where the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of Hartlust confraternity and his involvement in collecting ransom from people sometime in 2018.

“The suspect mentioned other cult members,” he said.

Bright said efforts were being intensified to apprehend other members of the gang.

In a related development, the Police Command also said it had arrested another suspect over alleged murder.

He said the suspect was apprehended on Sunday in Kwale following series of intelligence gathering.

Bright said the suspect had confessed to the crime and gave useful information on his involvement, adding that a manhunt for other members of the gang was ongoing. (NAN)

