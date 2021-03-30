Police nab suspected cultist in Delta

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Police Command in Delta said it arrested a 35-year-old man suspected to be a cultist in Warri.

Police Public Relations (PPRO) of Command, DSP Edafe Bright, this known in a statement on in Warri.

Bright said the suspect was arrested on March 28, at his hideout in Panapina

.

He said the Divisional Police (DPO), ‘A’ Division, Warri led operatives of the division on a raid, where they apprehended the suspect.

According to him, the suspect confessed to being a member of Hartlust confraternity.

“On Sunday (28/3/2021) at about 2300hrs, the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, mobilised Police operatives and raided a black spot at Panapina , Warri where the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of Hartlust confraternity and his involvement in collecting ransom from people sometime in 2018.

“The suspect mentioned other cult members,” he said.

Bright said efforts were being intensified to other members of the gang.

In a related development, the Police Command also said it had arrested another suspect over alleged murder.

He said the suspect was apprehended on Sunday in Kwale following series of gathering.

Bright said the suspect had confessed to the crime and gave useful information on his involvement, adding that a manhunt for other members of the gang was ongoing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,