Police nab suspected car snatcher in Anambra, recover stolen vehicle

The Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly snatching a Toyota Corolla car at gun point on Tuesday in Enugu.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka, said that the suspect was arrested in Awada, near Onitsha on Wednesday.

He said that the suspect had, on Jan. 26, at about 9:00 pm., snatched a Toyota Corolla car, with registration number: ENU 269 PH, while the victim was driving to his residence.

“The suspect drove the car to his hideout in Awada, where he was arrested on Jan. 27 at about 7:15 am. by police operatives attached to the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS),” he stated.

Mohammed listed the exhibits recovered from the suspect to include the snatched car, a locally-made double barrel shot gun and seven life cartridges.

He said that the suspect would be prosecuted after investigations might have been completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Willie Obiano had, on Nov. 12, 2020, inaugurated the command’s RRS as a way of responding to crimes in the state. (NAN)