Police nab ‘one-chance’ syndicate in Rivers

The Police command in Rivers has nabbed three persons, including two women, over alleged involvement in ‘one-chance, robbery in Port Harcourt

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday that the suspects were arrested at about 9.00p.m on Sept. 4.

Iringe-Koko said that the gang had a way of luring unsuspecting victims into their vehicle.

“They leave the front seat of the vehicle vacant and inviting, while the gang members occupy the other seats,” she said.

She said that while on routine patrol, operatives from the Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, spotted a purple Volkswagen Golf car with registration number: Rivers ABU 738 L.

“There were six occupants in the vehicle, while the police personnel approached, one of the occupants was forcibly pushed out of the vehicle.

“This raised the officers’ suspicions, so they pursued and intercepted the car under the bridge at Eleme Junction,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said that upon intercepting the vehicle, the driver and another occupant fled, while the police apprehended three persons.

She said that one of the suspects attempted to evade arrest, and opened fire on the police, but was fatally wounded.

Iringe-Koko said that the gang had been operating between 10.00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m. daily, for the past three years.

She said the police recovered a Volkswagen Golf car, a locally made pistol, and a live cartridge.

“We are currently on the trail for the fleeing members of the gang,” she said.(NAN)