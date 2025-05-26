Police nab member of interstates kidnap gang in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a member of an interstates kidnap gang.

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Edafe explained that the 30-years-old suspect was arrested on May 2o by the operatives of the CP Special assignment team (CP-SAT).

He said that the suspect was a member of the kidnap gang terrorising Delta, Rivers, Imo and Enugu State.

Edafe said that the hoodlum coordinates the syndicate operating on the Ughelli-Ozoro axis, adding that he resides at Woji area of Port Harcourt.

He added that upon interrogation, the suspect led the team to a forest in Ozoro where assorted weapons belonging to the gang were recovered.

“Acting on credible information and building on the momentum of an earlier breakthrough, the police operatives on May 20, arrested another suspected kidnapper.

“This arrest is directly linked to an earlier operation where three members of the gang were apprehended and dangerous weapons recovered from them.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect who admitted coordinating the syndicate operating on the Ughelli-Ozoro axis led the team to a forest in Ozoro,” he said.

The Delta Police spokesman said that items recovered from the suspect include two AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of live ammunition and

four AK-47 rifle magazines.

He added that the command had intensified trail of the other members of the gang. (NAN)