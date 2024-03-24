Police nab mastermind of attack on Fadan Kamantan Seminary

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have arrested a notorious kidnapping gang leader who masterminded the Fadan Kamantan inferno where a Seminarian and a Church were burnt into ashes in 2023.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “Operatives of the command have successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper, Yakubu Saidu, also known as Ismail, who was involved in banditry, culpable homicide and mischief by fire.”

He said On Sept . 7, 2023, at approximately 2030hrs, the Officer in Charge of Fadan Kamantan, Zonkwa, alerted authorities of a distressing situation at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Kamantan, where suspected kidnappers had launched an attack.

“In spite of the urgency of the situation, police operatives, in collaboration with military personnel, swiftly mobilized to the scene.

“Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the security personnel.

” In spite of the valiant efforts, one Seminarian, Stephen Naaman, tragically lost his life in the inferno and property worth millions of naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire, “he said.

Hassan said that due to diligence and the tireless pursuit of the issue by the police, on Friday, one Yakubu Saidu, the alleged mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended and he confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Ali Audu, has commended the police operatives for the swift and effective response to the distress call.

He said that their dedication and bravery were a testament to their commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Kaduna State.

“The police command reassures the public of its unwavering resolve to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of all residents, “Hassan said. (www.nannews.ng)

By Mohammed Tijjani