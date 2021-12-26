Police nab man for alleged involvement in attack on Ajali division in Anambra

The Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Nwafor, 25, for alleged in the attack on Ajali Police in Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA), on Sept. 30, 2021.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, said this in a statement available to journalists in Awka on Sunday.

Ikenga said Nwafor, who hails from Umuevee Ajalli, Orumba North LGA, is suspected to have played an active on the arson attack on the station.

He said a motorcycle, allegedly looted from the during the attack, was also found in his possession and recovered.

The PPRO said the suspect is already making useful confessions as to whereabouts of other culprits.

Ikenga said the arrest followed the directive of Mr Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, who ordered intelligence gathering strategy towards dealing the spate if insecurity in Anambra, since he assumed office. (NAN)

