Police nab gunrunner, 2 armed robbery suspects in Kaduna – PRO

The police in Kaduna have arrestedan alleged gunrunner and two armed robbery suspects in the State .This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige on Friday in Kaduna.“

The Operatives of the Kaduna Police attached to Kafanchan Divisional Headquarters on July 28, at about 1600hrs, acted on reliable information from a good Samaritan and intercepted an Opel vectra vehicle with registration number KAF 733 MK driven by one person.“When a careful search of the suspicious vehicle was conducted, an AK47 rifle and two packets of 12-guage shotgun shells that were criminally concealed in the engine compartment of the car were recovered.”Investigations are ongoing and the suspect have provided useful information to the police that will facilitate further breakthroughs.,”

he saidJalige said the two suspected armed robbery and car snatching syndicate were also arrested.“The two suspects where arrested on July 26 and July 28.”Operatives of the command attached to the Zaria Area Command while on surveillance patrol within Sabon Gari area of Zaria Metropolis, intercepted a Honda Civic vehicle with registration number NSR 92 HH driven by one person.”A search of the said vehicle resulted in the recovery of an English Makarov pistol with one round of live 9mm ammunition and two fabricated revolver pistols.”

Investigation is being diligently carried out with the aim of retrieving some of their stolen vehicles, apprehend other gang members and equally recover more of their operational weapons .“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

he added.Jalige solicited for support from the public in the area of intelligence and prompt report of suspicious activities persons to the nearest security outfit to enable it nip all forms of criminality in the bud.(NAN).

