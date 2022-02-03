Police nab fashion designer for alleged drug peddling

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a 24-year-old fashion designer, Larry Onifon, for alleged possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said this in a statement on Thursday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday by the command’s surveillance team in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the surveillance team had raided a black-spot in the community, following an intelligence report that the suspect and his gang members, now at large, were hiding there.

“On Feb. 1, at about 0900hrs, acting on intelligence, the command’s crack surveillance team raided a black-spot in Okwuchi quarters, Eku during which Onifon, aged 24, was arrested.

“The suspect who claimed to be a fashion designer was arrested in the neighborhood, while other suspects took to their heels.

“The following exhibits were recovered: 40 packets of 100mg Tramadol, 89 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four sachets of Swinol, three containers of Loud and 55 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine,” he said.

Edafe said the suspect was in police custody, adding that a manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing. (NAN)

