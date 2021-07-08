Police nab fake Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kano

July 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



The police in Command has arrested one Mohammed Aliyu, 45, for impersonating as an Assistant of Police (ACP).

“Credible information revealed that Mohammed Aliyu of Hotoro Mariri Quarters, Kano, paraded himself as an ACP,’’ Police spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano.

“He went to a hotel in Kano and requested for a room to accommodate some of his guests coming from Kaduna and other parts of the country, and asked for a discount as an ACP,’’ Haruna-Kiyawa stated.

He added that the suspect tendered a complimentary card to the hotel bearing his name as an Assistant of Police and the Squadron Commander of 52 PMF Challawa, Kano.

Aliyu also told the hotel that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nassarawa Division, Kano, his younger brother and served under him in the police at a time.

“Having observed a suspicious approach, the hotel immediately informed the police.

“The of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a of policemen led by DPO Nassarawa, SP Daniel Itse Amah, to proceed to the scene.

“The swung into action and found out that the suspect a fake Assistant Commissioner of Police, and subsequently arrested,’’ the police spokesman also stated.

Haruna-Kiyawa added that during investigation, some fake documents bearing the name Muhammad-Tijjani as a medical practitioner were found in Aliyu’s possession.

showed that Aliyu neither a medical practitioner nor a police officer.

“He also confessed to have been involved in series of surgical operations and prescribed drugs to many patients,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He said that Shuaibu-Dikko ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Haruna-Kiyawa said the suspect be charged to court thereafter. (NAN)

