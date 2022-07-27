Police nab errant motorist 10 months after assaulting FRSC officer

By Aisha Cole

Ten months on the run, the Nigeria Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State has arrested a taxi driver who assaulted a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer on Sept. 28, 2021.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide , made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Route Commander FRSC, Public Education , Officer Olabisi Sonusi,

According to the report, the taxi driver, Agoola Alabi, was declared wanted after the incident that led to Marshal FW Igwe sustaining injury on Wempco Road, near Sunday Market, in the Ogba area of Lagos metropolis.

Ogungbemide said that Alabi was arrested on Monday, July 25, on Ketu-Ikorodu Road near Owode-Onirin, 10 months after absconding from Ogba.

He said that the offender was handed over to Nigeria Police Area G Ogba where the case was reported.

Ogungbemide said his vehicle, a Volvo wagon with registration number DE 179 MUS had been impounded at the FRSC base for necessary legal action against him.

The sector commander commended the Nigeria Police for the diligence shown in securing the offender’s arrest.

He assured members of the intelligence community that FRSC would continue to collaborate and share intelligence with relevant sister security agencies, saying no criminal-minded person in the state would go scot-free.

“The arrest of this offender is an indication that more than ever before, security agencies in the state are determined to collaborate with one another to ensure that no criminal-minded person in the state escapes the long arms of the law.

“I want to thank the Police for the sustained collaboration that has led to this arrest.

“I assure the authorities that FRSC will continue to work with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all residents and travellers in the state” Ogungbemide said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

