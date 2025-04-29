Police nab alleged killer of female inspector in Anambra 

The Police Command in Anambra has detained a suspect for his alleged involvement in the 2022 killing of a female police inspector at the Ukpo Police Division in the Dunukofia

By Obinna Unaeze

The Police Command in Anambra has detained a suspect for his alleged involvement in the 2022 killing of a female police inspector at the Ukpo Police Division in the Dunukofia area of the state.The suspect is also alleged to be part of a group enforcing the illegal Monday sit-at-home order in the region.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Awka on Tuesday.

According to the statement, on April 25, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in Ukpor.

The 35-year-old suspect, who hails from Osumoghu Isieke Village in Ihiala Local Government Area, was arrested and detained.

Ikenga stated that the suspect and his gang were allegedly planning to enforce the illegal sit-at-home directive the following Monday.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to being a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

He also admitted to participating in the 2022 attack on the Ukpo police division, during which Insp Stella Maris was gruesomely murdered.

The police spokesperson added that the Joint Security Force had intensified patrols in the area to prevent further criminal activity.

“The command assures the public of prompt action on credible security information, especially towards the arrest of other members of the gang,” Ikenga said(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)