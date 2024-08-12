Police nab 873 kidnapping, armed robbery suspects in Kano

By Aminu Garko



The Kano State Police Command has arrested 873 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping and other crimes during the just-concluded nationwide protests.

The suspects, detained from across the state, were paraded before newsmen at the command’s headquarters on Monday in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Salma Dogo, disclosed that the arrests were made possible through the command’s efforts to maintain law and order, prevent crime, and protect citizens’ rights to peaceful protest.

He said that the command arrested 600 suspects for various offences during the nationwide protests in different parts of the state.

” We have also arrested 150 suspects for violating curfew, 6 suspects linked to masterminding destruction and looting at the Kano State Printing Press.

” We have also arrested 76 suspects flying Russian flags, including a foreigner who is a tailor, and recovered two AK-47 rifles and other substantial properties.

”Similarly, we arrested two suspected kidnappers, five suspected armed robbers, eight suspected car thieves as well as recovered one Beretta pistol.”

The commissioner of Police said that the command also rescued 13 trafficking victims.

Dogo said that the suspects would be charged to Court upon the completion of investigations.

Dogo appealed to the public to provide intelligence information to aid in apprehending all criminals.

”’The command will continue to work with other security agencies to proactively address all security threats.,” he vowed. ( NAN)