Police nab 5 suspects for alleged banditry, culpable homicide in Niger

The Police in Niger have arrested five suspects over alleged banditry and culpable homicide in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.



The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna, on Monday.



Abiodun said that operatives of Puff Adder II attached to Kagara division implementing an operation to restore peace in the area, arrested four of the suspects for alleged banditry.



He explained that acting on credible intelligence on Aug. 16 at about 1700 hours, the Niger Police arrested the four suspects near Garun-gabas village of Rafi LGA ”with two locally fabricated guns while on their way to Garun-gabas market.



“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to some of the cattle rustling at Garun-gabas and Garun-dangana villages and its environs in the LGA.



“The suspects also confessed that the two locally fabricated guns belonged to their gang leader, one Lawal Mumuni, who is currently at large. Efforts to apprehend the said Mumuni is ongoing as the case is under investigation.



“Similarly, on Aug. 15 at about 1315 hours, Police operatives attached to Kagara division arrested one Jamilu Ibrahim of Tudun-wada, Kagara, in Rafi LGA, at Tegina town in the LGA,” he said.



He explained that the suspect had been on the command’s list of wanted persons for killing one Alhaji Samaila Isyaku of Tunga-bako village on Sept. 1, 2019, during a political campaign rally for the Local Government Chairmanship election in Kagara.



“He allegedly stabbed the deceased to death with a knife and has since been on the run to Gada-kasanga village, Mashegu Local Government Area.



“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime claiming that he was attacked by some political thugs during the rally, which led to his action,” he said.



The police spokesman also said that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...