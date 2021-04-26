The Police Command in Ekiti says it has arrested five students of the recently shut Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado Ekiti during an alleged cult initiation.



The command’s Public Relations Officer (PORO) ASP Sunday Abutu, made this known in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday.



He gave names of the students arrested as Adeyeye Adeyemi ‘m'(29yrs), Adeyemi Tobi ‘m'(25yrs), Moyosore Onajobi ‘m'(22yrs), Dickson Godwin ‘m'(23yrs) and Olowosaye Martins ‘m'(21yrs).



“On April 25, 2021 at about 0130hrs, information was received by the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that some members of the Black Axe (Aiye) secret confraternity were holding an initiation inside a bush behind Ekiti State University (EKSU) Campus, Iworoko road, Ado Ekiti.



“Upon receipt of the information, a team of the RRS operatives, in synergy with the police personnel attached to Iworoko Divisional Police Headquarters, swung into action and stormed the bush where the suspected cultists shot sporadically on sighting the police.



“In the process however, five suspects were arrested and all claimed to be students of EKSU while other suspects escaped.



“Items recovered from the scene were: one cut to small size locally made pistol, two expended cartridges, one gallon containing liquid drug, weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp and two motorcycles,” he said.



Abugu said the Commissioner of Police in the state had ordered a thorough investigation of the arrested suspects and ensured the apprehension of other fleeing suspects.



The commissioner assured the people of Ekiti that the command’s fight against cultism and other criminal activities in the state would continue until they were brought to zero.



He urged everyone to cooperate and support the police in the fight against crimes by providing timely and useful information that could help in flushing out criminals in the Society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

