Police nab 4 suspected robbers, recover arms in Delta

June 6, 2021



The Police Command in Delta has apprehended four robbers and recovered arms in the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright,  disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Bright identified the suspects as: Efe Oyenikoro; Felix George; Emmanuel Job and Joan Yapiteghe.

He said  that the suspects were arrested on June 5 by the police who were on a stop and search on the busy Patani-Bayelsa .

“On June 5, 2021 at about 2130hours, of the  Police  Command in Delta  while on stop and search  on Patani-Bayelsa Road, intercepted a Sienna bus with Reg. No.LSR 813 XL with four occupants.

“On sighting the police, they quickly tried to manoeuvre to escape the police went after them. Searching the vehicle, the police recovered  one locally-made Barretta Pistol from them,” he said.

Bright said that the of Police () in the Command, Mr Ari Ali, had directed  all the Commanders, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other of the command to be on their toes.

He said this   enable the Command to rid the state of criminal elements through gathering of  intelligence  from and taking  the battle to the den of .

“The has also urged  the members of to volunteer useful information that will assist the police in discharging its duties,” Bright said. (NAN)

