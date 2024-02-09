Sunday, February 11, 2024
Police nab 4 suspected illicit drug sellers, hemp smokers in Kaduna

By Favour Lashem
 The Police Command in Kaduna State has arrested four persons  suspected to be dealing in illicit drugs and smoking  Indian hemp.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said  that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Tafa area of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna about 6.00 p.m.

He said the suspects were arrest at a trailer  park, with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other intoxicants.

Hassan said that the arrest was in compliance with the directive of the state commissioner of police.

The spokesperson gave the assurance that  the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation. (NAN)

