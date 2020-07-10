Police nab 4 over alleged attempt to sell Dangote truck, 754 bags of cement

Share the news













The Police Command in Niger has arrested four suspects over alleged attempt to sell a truck with registration number KMC 544 XA and 754 bags of cement belonging to Dangote Portland Cement Company, at Dikko village of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Abiodun said that on July 1 at about 19 :45 hours based on a tip-off, Police Operatives attached to Gawun – Babangida division arrested one Saidu Ayaba of Ayangba Kogi, a driver attached to Dangote Portland Cement Company with an empty Dangote trailer truck at Dikko, Gurara local government area, attempting to sell the truck.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that on May 26 at about 1000 hours , he was entrusted with 900 bags of cement to be delivered at Depot 3, Kano State.

“The suspect conspired with one Habibu Isah of Shiyar Numo, Tsafe, Local Government Area of Zamfara, Mudashiru Dahiru of Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State, and Abdullahi Mohammed of Biu Local Government Area Yobe , a truck mechanic who disconnected the tracking device in the truck.

He said Habibu Isah and Mudashiru Dahiru aided in diverting and selling the cement to one Alhaji Aminu of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, presently at large at the rate of N2,160,000.00k and further conspired in an attempt to sell the empty truck.

“Four suspects were arrested and exhibits recovered include the trailer truck and 754 bags of cement,” the police spokesman said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation. (NAN)

