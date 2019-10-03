Police nab 4 for allegedly selling decomposed meat to public in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested four men for allegedly selling meat of dead and decomposed animals to unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu said this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Agbogugu axis of the state by operatives of Mbanabo Division of the Command on Monday.

According to Amaraizu, the suspects specialises in scouting for dead animals that are decomposed and selling them to unsuspecting members of the public with the connivance of cold room stores operators.

“The suspects who are currently undergoing investigation were nabbed based on intelligence information.

“Their subsequent arrest also led to recovery of dead and decomposed bundles of meat which they usually sell to their unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdulrahman has directed full scale investigations in relation to the alleged nefarious activities of the suspects.

“The suspects are currently helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said. (NAN)