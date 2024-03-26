Police nab 4 child trafficking suspects, rescue toddler in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have arrested four suspects who allegedly involved in child trafficking in Kaduna, saying it rescued a two-year old toddler.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Hassan said that the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Ali Audui, had achieved significant breakthrough in combating child trafficking.He said that on March 24, at about 11:00 hours, based on intelligence reports, police operatives successfully apprehended a notorious child trafficking syndicate operating within the state.

He said the operation also resulted in the rescue of one victim, a two-year old toddler.“The suspects, apprehended in the operation, confessed to their involvement in the heinous crime.“The suspects arrested included Shehu Sani, 40 yrs, residing in U/Rimi Kaduna; Tskan Isiaku, 43 yrs, also residing in U/Rimi Kaduna; Angela Onazu, 44 yrs, residing in Sabo Kaduna and Hafsat Hussaini, 24 yrs, residing in U/Rimi Kaduna.

”The police spokesman added that the modus operandi of the syndicate involved targeting underage children who are alone on the streets or running errands.“Therefore, parents and guardians should remain vigilant and mindful of the whereabouts of their children or wards, “he saidAccording to him, the recent arrest highlights the sobering reality of the dangers faced by children when left unsupervised.“By staying informed and actively involved in their children’s lives, parents and guardians can play crucial roles in safeguarding them from potential harm.”He said the CP commended the diligent efforts of the police operatives involved in the operation and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to partnering with communities to ensure the safety and security of all residents, particularly the most vulnerable members of the society.“Together, through increased vigilance and cooperation, we can build a safer environment for our children to thrive,” Hassan said. (NAN)(