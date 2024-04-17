Police nab 3 suspected street gang members in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives have arrested three suspected street gang members believed to be terrorizing the residents of the Basawa Area of Sabon Gari Zaria LGA.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at about 1600hrs.

He said, ”At about 1600hrs, when the operatives were on routine patrol and arrested the three suspects namely, Shamsu Abdullahi, Hussaini Aliyu, and Muhammad Ahmed all of Zaria City, and within the vicinity of Mammy Market in the Basawa area.”

Hassan said that when a spot search was conducted on the suspects, three sharp stainless cutlasses and one fork sharp knife concealed under their clothes were recovered from them.

The PPRO said upon interrogation, the suspects failed to state what they were doing with the dangerous weapons found on them.

Hassan said that investigations conducted by the operatives revealed that the suspects were members of a syndicate that had been terrorising residents of Basawa and its environs.

He said that following these findings, the three suspects were promptly charged to court for prosecution. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani