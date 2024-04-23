Police nab 3 suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa

The Police command in Nasarawa State on Tuesday said it had arrested three suspected kidnappers for threatening to kidnap an uncle to one of the suspects in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, police operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division arrested the suspects at Aso B, Mararaba, Karu LGA.

He said the suspects allegedly conspired among themselves and called one Ibrahim Idris of the same address, an uncle to one of the suspects, and threatened to kidnap him if he did not pay advance ransom of N2 million.

“The victim, because of fear of being kidnapped, dropped the ransom at their preferred location and they picked it up and shared it among themselves.

“The police arrested the suspects after they received a report from the victim,” the police spokesperson added.

He said the suspects had all confessed to committing the crime and were helping with investigation.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

By Sunday John