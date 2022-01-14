Police nab 3 men for alleged impersonation in Bauchi

The Police has arrested three for alleged impersonation and N820,000 fraud.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest on Friday in Bauchi, said the were posing as of Public Procurement Bureau, Government House, Bauchi, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Wakil said the suspects (names’ withheld) were arrested on Dec. 16, after they defrauded the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) of N570,000 and the Christians Women in Politics of N250,000, respectively.

“The impersonated one Binta Hafsat, a of the Procurement Bureau attached to the Government House, Bauchi and defrauded the groups.

“Some time in December 2021, they lured and defrauded two women groups, the case was reported to the police by FOMWAN,” he said.

Wakil said that investigation into the case was ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices at large, after which the would be charged to court.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda, had adopted proactive strategies to entrench people-centered and accountable policing in the state.

This, he said, is to tackle existing and emerging with the deserved vigor and deal with criminal elements.

He enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their activities to the security agencies. (NAN)

