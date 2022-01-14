Police nab 3 men for alleged impersonation in Bauchi

The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested three suspects for alleged impersonation and N820,000 fraud.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest on Friday in Bauchi, said the suspects were posing as staff of Public Procurement Bureau, Government House, Bauchi, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Wakil said the suspects (names’ withheld) were arrested on Dec. 16, after they defrauded the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) of N570,000 and the Christians Women in Politics of N250,000, respectively.

“The suspects impersonated one Binta Hafsat, a staff of the Procurement Bureau attached to the Government House, Bauchi and defrauded the groups.

“Some time in December 2021, they lured and defrauded two women groups, the case was reported to the police by FOMWAN,” he said.

Wakil said that investigation into the case was ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices at large, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda, had adopted proactive strategies to further entrench people-centered and accountable policing in the state.

This, he said, is to tackle existing and emerging security challenges with the deserved vigor and deal with criminal elements.

He further enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their activities to the security agencies. (NAN)

