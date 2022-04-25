Police nab 23-year-old alleged hotel burglar in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a 23-year-old suspect alleged to specialise in stealing from hotels and other recreational facilities in Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the command’s operatives attached to Bodija-Housing Divisional Police station while on surveillance activities around Bodija/Sango axis of Ibadan North Local Government Area apprehended the suspect on Monday at about 1.00 a.m.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had approached the receptionist of a hotel in the axis during the late hours of Sunday, under the guise of being a lodger.

The PPRO said that the suspect, having devised sinister means of executing his plan of removing valuables from the hotel, demanded a room in proximity to the hotel’s exit point.

“In furtherance of his intention, at about 01:00hrs, he removed and carted away the 32 inches Samsung television in his room and another unbranded 32 inches flat screen television at the reception when no one was within sight.

“He has since been arrested with the items valued at about N120,000 and has confessed to committing the crime, “he said.

Osifeso said that efforts are in top gear to apprehend other members of the suspect’s criminal network. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

