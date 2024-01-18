Police nab 2 suspects over stolen tricycles

Police have arrested two suspects in Kano in possession of two tricycles stolen from Unguwan Maigero, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to ASP Mansir Hassan, Police spokesman in Kaduna state, the suspects were arrested with the help of the Divisional Police Officer of Dala division in Kano.

Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that the suspects, Shuaibu Ahmed and Abubakar Haruna, were arrested on Jan. 16 with the stolen tricycles.

“The two suspects have been brought back to Kaduna for investigation, which is ongoing, and they will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.” he added. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

