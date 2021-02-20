Police nab 2 suspects for alleged torture of 3 minors in Anambra

The Police Command in Anmabra has arrested one Miss Rejoice Raymond, 39 and Mrs Chidi Nwafor, 80, for allegedly subjecting three minors to physical and emotional torture.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mohammed said the suspects were arrested at No.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Str., Federal Housing Estates 3-3 Area, near Onitsha.

The police spokesman said the suspects allegedly confined the three children (two boys and a girl) inside different rooms and subjected them to torture without feeding.

According to him, the suspects inflicted several wounds on their body and left them unconscious.

“On Feb. 19, at about 5:50pm, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station Nkwelle Ezunaka arrested two suspects and rescued three minors.

“Scene was visited by the DPO 3-3, CSP Abdu Bawa, where a gory sights of badly battered victims, one with a broken arm were found in the pool of their blood and whose parents were neither seen nor known.

“Meanwhile, the children were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” he stated.

Mohammed said preliminary investigation further revealed some fetish substances, blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items were all recovered inside the rooms.

While noting that the items have been registered as exhibits, Mohammed said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas had ordered for a discreet investigation into the case.

He added that the suspects would be brought to justice after completion of investigation. (NAN)