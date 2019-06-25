Police nab 2 over transformer vandalism, recover exhibits in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected transformer vandals, whose activities had kept some communities in the state in black out.

The police also recovered up-risers cables, armoured cables and some other components of a transformer from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the vandals were arrested on June 23.

Amaraizu noted that the feat was achieved by police operatives on `stop and search’ duties through intelligence information and partnership of the members of the public.

He gave the names of the vandals as Jude Chibuoke and Chigozie Egwuonwu.

The police spokesman said that the suspects had been in the habit of vandalising electricity transformers in Udi Local Government Area and its environs.

Amaraizu noted that the vandalisation has, however, left the communities without power supply for months.

“They were arrested in Umumba axis of Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state with the exhibits by police operatives as they were trying to make their way to Onitsha to sell the items.

“Further intelligence gathered revealed that the suspect, Chibuoke, is a notorious electricity transformer vandal, who specialises on targeting isolated community electricity transformers without power supply and vandalising their components.

“He takes the same vandalised and stolen items to his standby buyers in Onitsha; just as Egwuonwu assists and conveys him and exhibits with motorcycle,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, had directed for investigation into the incident with a view to unmasking more suspects involved in the alleged unwholesome act.

According to him, the suspects are now helping police operatives in their investigations. (NAN)

