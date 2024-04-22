Police nab 2 notorious gunrunners, recover firearms in Kaduna 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives arrested two notorious gunrunners and recovered firearms.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The command reports a significant development in the ongoing efforts to curb crime within the state, with the arrest of a notorious gunrunner and the recovery of prohibited firearms.”

He disclosed that on April 4, at about 0600hrs, diligent police operatives, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted one Alkali Danladi, aged 45, of Ungwan Hayatu village, Yarkasuwa, Lere LGA, at Tsurutawa Village along the Kaduna-Jos Highway.

He said that Danladi was suspected of engaging in the illegal supply of firearms to bandits.

He was arrested while coming from Jos, Plateau.

According to him, during the interception, Danladi was found to have allegedly concealed several prohibited firearms, including one fabricated AK 47 rifle, five fabricated revolver rifles and two fabricated pistols.

Hasssan added, “Additionally, working tools such as fliers, screwdrivers, and spanners as well as charms, were discovered in his possession.”

He said further investigation led to the arrest of one Gayya Koddi, aged 40, of Bundu Dingi village.

However, two suspects are still at large.

Hassan said the command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu assured the public that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining culprits.

“The CP also urges the residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities, ” he said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijani