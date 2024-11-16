Police nab 12 suspects over kidnapping, vandalism, rustling in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have nabbed six suspected kidnappers, one cattle rustler and five vandals.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have nabbed six suspected kidnappers, one cattle rustler and five vandals.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, said one locally made firearm and charms were recovered.

Hassan said on Nov. 12, Operation Fushin Kada personnel led by their OC, SP Usman Namaibindiga, acting on credible technical intelligence, successfully arrested four members of a high-profile kidnapping syndicate.

They were operating within Rahama village, Dutsen Wai village, and surrounding areas in the state.

He said the team executed a decisive operation that led to the arrest of Yahaya Abdullahi, Shamsu Ibrahim, Linus Obasi and Hauwa Mohammed, all residents of Dutsen wai village, Kubau Local Government Area.

“During interrogation, Yahaya Abdullahi confessed to conspiring with Shamsu Ibrahim to kidnap a female victim from Rahama village.

“The victim was taken to Linus Obasi’s brothel, located in Gidan Dogo, Dutsen Wai Village, where she was handed over to Hauwa Mohammed, the caretaker of the hotel.

“The victim was held captive for four days until a ransom of N3m was paid before she was released and reunited with her family.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate at large and to recover their operational weapons,” he said.

Hassan also disclosed that on Nov. 6

at about 17:30 hours, operation Fushin Kada operatives deployed to a village in Ikara LGA successfully tracked down and arrested two members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate that have been terrorising the area.

He identified the suspects as Surajo Hassan and Abdulhadir Usman, who confessed to their involvement in multiple armed robbery and kidnappings.

Hassan said among the crimes committed by the suspects was a recent case in which the syndicate kidnapped a victim and held him captive for sixty days.

He said, “The victim was only released after his family paid a ransom of N8m .

“The suspects admitted to receiving N1million each as their share of the ransom.”

Hassan said further investigations were ongoing for the possible arrest of their accomplices.

He also disclosed that on Nov. 13, officers from Operation Fushin Kada acted on credible intelligence and successfully apprehended one Audu Abdullahi, in Kujama, Kaduna.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a member of a notorious cattle rustling syndicate.

He said during interrogation, he confessed to being part of a syndicate that frequently carries out operations using two AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.

“Following his confession, a team of operatives conducted a search operation in a nearby bush, which led to the recovery of a locally made firearm and charms used by the gang, ” Hsssan added

He said efforts were currently underway to track and apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

The spokesperson said officers from operation fushin kada responded to a distress call from the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS), reporting suspicious activities at the trade fair complex.

According to him, a group of individuals was sighted vandalising armoured cable wires at the location.

Hassan said the team arrested the following suspects: Salisu Mohammed, Mohammed Abubakar and Aliyu Isah.

All the suspects are residents of Hayin Na’iya in Kaduna metropolis.

He said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a syndicate who specialise in vandalising armoured cable wires.

“They mentioned one Abubakar Garba and Isiaku Abdullahi as their criminal receivers.

“Based on this information, the investigation was extended to Malalin Gabas and Rigasa.

“The team successfully apprehended the two suspects who also confessed to their roles as criminal receivers.

“All the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of preliminary investigations, “Hassan said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi , has commended the operation Fushin Kada officers.

He assured the public that the command remained steadfast in its commitment to protecting public infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of all the citizens in state and beyond.(NAN)