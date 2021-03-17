The Police in Ebonyi said it arrested six suspects over looting of property from crisis-ridden Ezza-Effium in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Wednesday by the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah.

Odah said that three others were also arrested for armed robbery while two were nabbed for unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.

According to her, Police Operatives attached to Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Ebonyi State Command on March 10, at about 2pm arrested six suspects for looting and carting away property from the crisis-torn (Effium/Ezza Effium).

“The suspects looted property belonging to one Monday Awegbe ‘m’ 50-years of No. 1 Idoma Road by Ikpoki Junction Effium.

“Awegbe, a businessman who as a result of the ongoing crisis between the Ezzas/Effium, ran for safety leaving his shop/goods under the care of his in-law, Mr Jim Chukwu of the same address.

“On the aforementioned date, the suspects were intercepted along Enugu/Abakaliki expressway in a vehicle loaded with the stolen property, such as Iron rods, generators, gas cylinders and assorted electronic appliances worth millions of naira.

“They suspects were arrested and the exhibits recovered from them,” she stated.

On the arrest of the three persons for armed robbery, Odah explained that the suspects were arrested in collaboration with the local security men from Okposi Umuoghara in Ezza-North Local Government Area of the State.

She explained that the suspects on the wanted list of the Command are: Chisom Otubo ‘m’ 23 years, Kelechi Nweze ‘m’ 18 years and Chimaobi Nwoye ‘m’ 18 years.

“Two locally-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

“The suspects also belong to a secret cult group, Vikings Confraternity also known as Aro-Baggar,” the PPRO stated.

In another development, she said the Police Operatives attached to Ikwo Division in collaboration with Amagu youths also arrested two suspects, namely: Amos Nweke ‘m’ 21 years and Onyemauche Ekwuma ’m’ 28 years over robbery.

Odah explained that the Police recovered one locally made gun from the suspects, who attempted to rob a victim on March 7 along Jukwueze Junction, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Garba urged residents to steer clear of criminality and support police operatives in maintenance of peaceful environment. (NAN)

