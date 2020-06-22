Police nab 1 suspect with AK 49 Rifle in Niger

Share the news













The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed of Marigara village, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, over alleged possession of AK 49 Rifle in the state.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Monday.

Abiodun said on June 13, at about 19 : 30 hours, policemen attached to Sarkin-Pawa Division while on stop-and-search patrol along Minna-Sarkin Pawa road, intercepted and arrested a cyclist carrying two passengers.

He explained that one of the passengers later identified as Ibrahim Mohammed a.k.a Shagari of Mayigara village, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was found in possession of AK 49 Rifle while his accomplice escaped into the forest.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have belonged to a group of bandits terrorising Sarkin-Pawa area of Shiroro Local Government Area and its environs,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation. ( NAN)

