Police move to clampdown on illegal firearms in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers says it has introduced measures to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute anyone in possession of illegal firearms.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Joseph Mukan gave the directive.

Mukan gave directive shortly after a meeting with all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments of the command to enforce the law.

Mukan directed the officers to put in place measures to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person or group in possession of any of the categories of firearms prohibited by law.

The commissioner of police said the directive was in compliance with the order of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to clamp down on proliferation of illegal firearms in the country.

“Also, the DPOs will immediately effect and organise enlightenment meetings for personnel of OSPAC, vigilante, forest guards, hunters and local security outfits within their areas of responsibility.

“The DPOs will also ensure that they operate in conformity with extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“In addition, the area commanders are to coordinate, supervise and report the outcome of such meetings to the commissioner of police with immediate effect,” he said.

Mukan advised persons and groups bearing prohibited firearms to submit same to the nearest Police station to avoid arrest and prosecution under the firearms Act.

He said members of the public wishing to reach the command could do so by calling the DC OPS on 08035902114; DC State CID 08033046079; Control Room on 08032003514, 08028915462and PPRO 08033396538. (NAN)