Police, military repel kidnap attack, rescue victim in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a joint operation with the military has repelled kidnap attempt and rescued the victim in Dobi Kwalita Area of Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the aborted attack and rescue of the victim followed intelligence report from residents of Dobi kwalita.

“The residents had suspected a gathering of persons suspected to be kidnappers in the area on Tuesday.

“Following the report, the tactical and intelligence assets of the Gwagwalada Area Command and Division Police Headquarters in support of the military swung into action,” she said.

She said the police personnel of 176 battalion and the local vigilante were drafted swiftly to the scene.

“In a bid to escape the aggressive advancement of the team, the criminal elements engaged the gallant team on gun duel who eventually repelled them.

“In the process, one kidnapped victim, Sani Dauje, a resident of Dobi Kwalita was rescued while an 18-year-old man suspected to be a member of the criminal syndicate was arrested.

“Two fire arms with breach numbers: 56-128031015, is currently in the custody of the Police and 1974HKOOO85 in the custody of the military, while 44 rounds of live ammunition were recovered during the operation,” she said.

Adeh said the suspect is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation, while efforts were being intensified to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal syndicate. (NAN)

