Police, military intensify joint ground, air surveillance in Tsafe LGA – PPRO

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The police in Zamfara and other security the military have intensified joint ground and air surveillance patrols on the Gusau to Tsafe-Yankara road in Tsafe Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the command’s Officer Muhammad Shehu.

”There was intelligence that the threatened to attack some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

”The command in collaboration with other security especially the military has emplaced security in Tsafe and environs to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens,” the police said.

of the public are enjoined to remain calm and continue with normal legitimate business.

”They should equally support the with credible information about the activities of criminal elements for prompt action,” he said. (NAN)

