Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 JTF personnel in Imo

By Peter Okolie

The Police Command in Imo says it has launched manhunt to apprehend killers of five Joint Task Force (JTF) personnel who were killed on Tuesday at Ehime Mbano area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, had deployed the command’s Special Tactical Team and equipped them with operational assets to apprehend the hoodlums.

According to him, five security operatives of the state’s Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising of two NDLEA personnel, one Civil Defense officer, one Police officer and an Air Force Officer were ambushed.

He said the deceased operatives were responding to a decoy distress call at Oriagu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area on Tuesday, when they were attacked and killed.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police with Gov. Hope Uzodimma and the heads of the some security agencies in the state had visited the scene of crime for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He explained that the confidence building patrol carried out by the governor and security chiefs to the scene was aimed at assuring Imo residents, particularly those living in Ehime Mbano, of their maximum safety.

“CP Barde extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased officers and prays that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreplaceable loss.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the concerns of the general public and vows that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP reiterates the command’s commitment in collaborating with other sister security agencies in providing adequate security for all and sundry in Imo State,” he stated.

Okoye urged members of the public to report suspicious persons or clandestine activities observed within their vicinity via the emergency lines – 08034773600 or 08098880197. (NAN)

