Police launch manhaunt to rescue kidnap victims

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja says it has launched manhunt to rescue kidnap victims.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah on Tuesday informed the public that it was making efforts “to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi Community on Monday 7th October, 2019 at about 2100hrs.

“Though detail of the incident is still sketchy, the Command is urging members of the public to be calm while the Police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the Police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

“The Command reassures members of the public of its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory,” the statement read.

