Police launch investigation into businessman killed by gunmen in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti, on Thursday, launched an investigation into the killing of a businessman, Olanrewaju Oladapo by yet to be identified gunmen.The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that Oladapo was killed at Dallimore Area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday night.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, the victim was reportedly shot dead by gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45 pm.

” His body has since been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary in Ekiti.

” I can assure you that we will get to the root of the matter as preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits,” Abutuu said.