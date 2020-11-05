Police launch investigation into businessman killed by gunmen in Ekiti

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, the victim was reportedly shot dead by gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45 pm.
” His body has since been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary in Ekiti.
” I can assure you that we will get to the root of the matter as preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits,” Abutuu said.
Some residents in the area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the late Oladapo, who was in his 30’s, sold recharge cards and provisions at Dallimore area of the city.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident and we call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators,” a resident who did not want his name mentioned said. (NAN)
