Police laud NLO for placing anti-cultism campaign messages in match venues

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has lauded National Nationwide League One (NLO) for placing anti-cultism campaign messages in all its match venues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NLO Board and Management had scheduled its 2022 season to start on March 16 throughout its venues in the 36 states of the country.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the commendation while speaking about the “positive gesture” to NAN in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amaraizu, who is also a Director of the NLO in charge of South East, described the positive gesture “as partnership at work between the NLO and the Nigeria Police”.

“The Nigeria Police sincerely thank NLO Chairman, Mohammed Alkali, and the Secretariat, ably led by the Chief Operating Officer, Sola Ogunonwo, for taking the messages down to the grassroots where NLO operates.

“POCACOV is appreciative of the production of numerous pitch banners and fliers conveying the message, which included: “Say No to Cultism”, “Say No to Violence”, “Say No to Match Fixing” and “Say No to Corruption among others,” he said.

Earlier in a brief statement, Ogunonwo said that NLO had been partnering with POCACOV since 2020.

He noted that this time, NLO has to come stronger with a view to situating the message at various match venues across the 36 states of the country.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police and the entire police organization to check cultism, violence, crime and unruly attitude of youths.

“NLO wants to play its own role by ensuring that our young minds get this message all over the country because our league is a youth-based league body,” he stated. (NAN)

