Police kill two bandits in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have killed two suspected bandits in Riheyi village within Fatika district of Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on Monday, at about 4.30 pm, the operatives of the Command attached to 47 PMF Squadron, Zaria, intercepted some bandits around the village.

He said the incident happened while the operatives were on confidence-building patrol within the same district of Giwa LGA.

Jalige said that the encounter which resulted in a heavy gun duel saw the police operatives having the last laugh.

“Having applied gallantry that successfully neutralised two bandits, they recovered an AK47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and an operational motorcycle,’’ he said.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mudassiru Abdullahi commended the officers for their display of professionalism and courage to achieve the desired result.

He tasked all operational and tactical commanders to imbibe the culture of rigorous patrols in their areas of jurisdiction.

The PPRO said the CP noted that with the festive season around the corner, men of the underworld expectedly would like to perpetrate criminal activities.

“According to the CP, with the Police as the lead agency in internal security, the need for vigilance and proactive policing cannot be overemphasized.

“He warned that under his watch, dereliction of duty by any officer will be penalized accordingly, “Jalige said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...