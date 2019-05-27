Police kill suspected cultist in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Police attached to Kokori Police Division in Delta state on Monday allegedly killed a suspected cultist who attempted to disarm their officers.

Identified as Enakerakpo Zion, the suspect last weekend allegedly robbed one Akpojioto Juius, a bakery owner in Kokori town at gunpoint and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovuwakpoyeya confirmed the killing of the suspect.

He added that the suspect had been involved in many attacks on unsuspecting residents, adding that the police would arrest his fleeing gang members.

DSP Onovuwakpoyeya said that the suspect attempted to disarm the police officers, led by the Divisional Crime Officer, Goodwin Idiriki but was gunned down in shootout.

“The police recovered a gun, charms, battle axes and handsets from the suspect. There has been cult crisis in Kokori town, but the police have been able to restore peaceful coexistence in the area,” he said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

