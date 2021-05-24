Police kill scores of bandits, lose two operatives in Zamfara

(NAN) The Police Command in Zamfara on Sunday said several bandits were neutralised in the state on Saturday night when criminals attempted Magami village of Gusau Local Government Area.

This is contained in a signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Shehu Mohammed, in Gusau.

“Yesterday night, the command received a report that bandits in their large numbers stormed Magami town in Gusau LGA with intent the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, directed Police Tactical , comprising of PMF/CTU/Special forces and Operation Puff Adder based in the area synergise and ensure protection of and property of the people.

“The tactical moved in courageously and engaged the assailants to a gun duel. As a result of the encounter, the successfully repelled, while unspecified number of bandits were neutralised with many of them escaping with possible gun shot wounds,” Shehu said.

He however said “two of our their operatives paid the supreme price while defending the members of the communities, but  there no loss of live in the communities”.

He also disclosed that the CP had further deployed additional tactical operatives to the area to complement ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.

“The CP reiterates his warning to all recalcitrant bandits in the state to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the  consequences of their .

“The CP also urged police operatives in the command to aggressively defend themselves and the community in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis,” the added. (NAN)

