Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers, recover firearms in Niger 

April 2, 2021



Police Command Niger have shot and  killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms at Fapo village of Lapai Local Government Area of state.


command’s Public Relations , ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this a statement Minna on .


Abiodun said on March 14 at about 1500 hours, credible information was received that gunmen had kidnapped three persons at different and took them to an unknown destination.


Based on information, said, Police Operatives attached to Lapai Division and local vigilantes, mobilised and trailed hoodlums to a place  near Fapo village via Lapai local government area where they were engaged a fierce gun battle.


said three suspected kidnappers were killed, two AK 47 rifles and one locally fabricated AK 47 rifle were recovered during the encounter.


The police spokesman said other members of the syndicate escaped with gunshot wounds, and that the three victims were rescued unhurt.


said that the  command would continue the onslaught against the hoodlums and urged residents to report anyone seen with bullet wounds or suspicious to the nearest Police division.(NAN)

