Police kill 3, arrest suspected robber in Delta – PPRO

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has allegedly killed three suspected armed robbers and arrested one, in two separate robbery operations in the state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.



Edafe said the trio were shot on Thursday, by police operatives attached to the Ozoro Division in Isoko North and Orogun Division in Ughelli North Local Government Areas (LGAs) respectively.



He explained that one of the deceased was shot in Ozoro, adding that he died in the course of receiving treatment, while the other two were shot in Orogun and also died while receiving treatment.



“On June 23, at about 0500hrs, the DPO, Ozoro, acting on a distress call, that armed robbers were operating at Etereva Street, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA, mobilised and led a combined team of police and vigilantes to the scene.



“On arrival, the hoodlums engaged the team in a shootout, during which one of the armed robbers sustained bullet injuries, while the others escaped.



“The injured suspect later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.



Edafe noted that one cut-to-size single barrel gun, two expended cartridges and one laptop, were recovered from the suspects, adding that a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.



On the Orogun incident, Edafe said that the DPO received a distress call that some armed robbers were operating on Igbuku Road, adding that he acted promptly.



“The DPO, Orogun Division, SP. Obonoh Ndem, led a team of police and vigilantes to the scene and engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel.



“During which two of the suspected armed robbers sustained bullet injuries, while one Benedict Agbawara was arrested.



“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital, where they later died while receiving treatment,” he said.



Edafe said that three locally made cut-to-size guns, one live cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered, adding that the command was already investigating the matter. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

