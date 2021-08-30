Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in Ogun

August 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Police Command in Ogun said that suspected kidnappers were killed in a shoot-out with its personnel around Itori area of Ewekoro of the state.

The command`s Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a statement on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said suspects met their waterloo after the police received information at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, that some armed hoodlums were hiding in a bush at the back of polytechnic, Itori.

He said anti-robbery team of the division was swiftly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums from the forest, known to be a hideout criminals.

“On sighting the policemen, the gang opened fire on them and the policemen engaged them in gun battle which lasted about 40 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, members of the syndicate were gunned down while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said that one locally fabricated shotgun, live cartridges, battle axes and empty shells of AK 47 riffle ammunition were recovered from them.

Other items recovered were three android phones, small phones, eight pairs of slippers and school bags.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who commended his men the feat, warned criminals in the state to stop testing the will power of the command.

The commissioner also directed a massive manhunt other fleeing members of the gang.

He reiterated the readiness of the command to use its arsenal to wage war against and criminality in order to make Ogun free of crimes. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,